Marconi Radio Group event

The Marconi Radio Group will been taking part in the International Marconi Day from their clubrooms at 71 Whitepark Road, Ballycastle, this year on April 27 when amateur radio stations will operate from various locations around the world with historical connections to Marconi.

EI0MAR will be QRV as an award station once again this year from the Hurdy Gurdy Museum of Vintage Radio in Howth.

This is a 24 hour event and EI0MAR will be QRV from about 0700 Zulu that day. The Marconi Company conducted wireless telegraphy tests at the Martello Tower in 1905.

If anyone would like to come along that day as a visitor or operator, they will be most welcome.

The event is organised by the Cornish Radio Amateur Radio Club and awards are made for contacting the registered stations.