Many a Son release new EP

Up and coming acoustic alt-folk duo, Many a Son, have packed out the iconic Arcadia building in Portrush to launchtheir second EP.

Not only did the duo treat the sell-out gig to tracks from the new EP ‘The White’, they also introduced a brand new instrument - the stringer bowing machine - which features on many of their songs.

Since their debut in March last year, Many a Son (Ross Johnston and Jordan Orr) have had some notable achievements. The song ‘Lion’s Refuge’ from their first EP was featured on BBC Radio Ulster’s Across the Line, they have played over 20 gigs to date and gained over 3500 Spotify streams on their first EP since its release.

Their CDs are also being stocked in various local venues such as Culbertson’s Music in Coleraine, Sea Shed Coffee at Benone and Bothy Whitepark Bay. Their music is even featured on playlists in a variety of establishments including a particularly well-loved restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal.

Ross and Jordan said: “Many a Son was founded on the beach of Castlerock with old guitars and early ideas of songwriting. Today, Many a Son are an ambient acoustic duo, crafting melodies and lyrics from hidden stories about inspiring landscapes. Our music blends elements from the heart of folk, technical guitar leads and complementing rhythms.”

For more information check out www.facebook.com/ManyaSonMusic/