Man was caught with drugs on New Year’s Day, court told

A man with a Portrush address who was caught with drugs on New Year’s Day is due to be sentenced in mid-April, Coleraine Magistrates Court was told on Friday, March 23.

Kyle Nigel Parke (26), of Glenarm Avenue, will be sentenced for possessing Class C Valium; attempting to possess cannabis and obstucting police.

Also at Friday’s court, Stacy Hanson (26), of the same address, was given a two-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to obstructing police during the New Year’s Day incident.

A prosecutor said police attempted to enter a property and a male and female in the living room failed to take any action to assist them before officers forced their way inside.

Officers wanted to locate Parke and Hanson denied he was present and obstructed police.

Hanson’s defence lawyer said it was not a premeditated attempt to disrupt police.