Man to appear in court on firearm charge
A 50-year-old man has been charged by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court (sitting in Ballymena) today, Thursday, November 18.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 7:11 am
This is part of an investigation into suspected violent criminal activity linked to North Antrim UDA.
He is charged with a number of offences including possession of a firearm with intent.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.