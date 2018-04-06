Man suffers fractured skull after masked men attack him with metal bars in 'brutal' incident

Police have appealed for information following a paramilitary-style assault on a man who was beaten with metal bars by masked men.

The victim, who is in his thirties, was taken to hospital with several injuries including a fractured skull, laceration to his head and a broken finger after last night's incident inside the garage of a property in the Farm Hill area of Mosside, near Ballymoney between 9pm and 9:15pm.

Detective Sergeant Gallagher said: "Whilst these injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, this was a brutal and horrific attack. It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has information which may assist police enquiries, to contact Detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1442 05/04/18. Or, alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."