Man sentenced for Bushmills firearm incident

Court

Detective Sergeant Moyne, from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Branch, said: “On Friday 27 December 2019, a 51-year-old woman was threatened by Grimsey inside a property in the Church Street area of Bushmills.

“At the time of the incident Grimsey was brandishing an imitation firearm.

“This was an extremely frightening experience for the victim, during which Grimsey used an imitation pistol to induce fear of a violent attack.

“The possession or use of firearms, imitation or otherwise, is unacceptable in any modern society.

“I would ask anyone who is a victim of crime to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport