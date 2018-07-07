Man killed in road traffic collision

A young farmer has died following a road traffic collision in County Down.

Police confirmed that a man, aged in his 20s, died following the accident on the Back Road in Drumbo last night (Friday, July 6).

Inspector Robinson said “The man was a passenger in a green John Deere tractor that it is believed left the road shortly after 9:15 pm. The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.

"Police are appealing for anyone who may have dash camera footage from the area, anyone witnessed the collision, or anyone who was travelling on the Back Road and who observed the tractor prior to the collision to contact local officers in Lisburn or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1474 06/07/18.”