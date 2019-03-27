Man in 60's in 'critical condition' after serious collision

A man in his 60's is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious two vehicle collision.

A 45-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the incident - but later released on bail.

The collision between a car and a motorbike happened yesterday around 10.45am on the Ballycregagh Road, Clough in Co Antrim - which had to be closed for several hours.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward - or anyone who has dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 412 26/3/19.