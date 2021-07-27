Man drowns at Ballintoy Harbour

The swimmming accident happened on Monday (July 26) evening in Ballintoy Harbour.

Coastguards from Ballycastle and Coleraine attended with Coastguard Helicopter R199 from Prestwick.

Glens Independent Councillor Padraig McShane from Ballintoy said; “This is a devastating tragedy on the back of what has been a wonderful summer in Ballintoy. I wish to extend my thoughts and the sympathies of the local community to the family of the deceased.”

The Councillor, who regularly uses Ballintoy for water sports activities himself, cautioned: “Ballintoy is an area of natural beauty that draws tens thousands of visitors annually. The weather over the last few weeks has increased the numbers entering the waters.

“People should be aware that the waters remain cold and are not conducive to swimming for long periods. I would urge caution and an enhanced awareness of safety issues when individuals are engaging any water sports activities.

“I would also like to commend the emergency and rescue services for their actions in what is an extremely trying situation for all involved.