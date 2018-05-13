Man dies in quad bike accident

A man has died following a quad bike accident.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call just before 5pm on May 12 - following an incident involving a quad bike in the Ringsend area of Coleraine.



"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and an A&E crew to the scene," said the spokesman. "The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.



"On their arrival the crews found that a male patient, in his late 50's, had sustained fatal injuries in the incident.



"He was pronounced dead at the scene."

The spokesman added that their thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased.

