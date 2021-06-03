Man dies in Ballycastle collision

Motorists are being asked to take an alternative route

The collision, which was reported just before 3pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 2), occurred on the Cushendall Road and involved a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Cherokee Jeep.

Police attended the scene where, sadly, the male rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1217 of 02/06/21.