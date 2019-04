A man in his 70s has died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash in Ballymoney earlier this week.

Police said the one-vehicle crash happened on the Garryduff Road, close to Garryduff Primary School, at approximately 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 2.

Inspector David Anderson is appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has dash-cam footage that could assist police with their investigation to contact police at Ballymoney on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 945 02/04/19.