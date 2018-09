A man in his 60's has been arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act following a search at a house in the Church Street area of Bushmills this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings added: “He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Searches ongoing in Bushmills

"The policing operation in the area continues and there are no further details at this stage.”

The searches are ongoing at Church Street in the village.

More details when we get them.