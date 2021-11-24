Mallon hands over community electric car for Rathlin Island

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has presented the Rathlin Development and Community Association with the keys to their new community e-vehicle. She is pictured presenting the keys to Michael Cecil, Chair of the Association

The Minister had previously announced that Rathlin Island was to get Northern Ireland’s first community e-transport scheme funded through her Blue/Green Infrastructure Fund.

The scheme includes the purchase of a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle for community use and 20 e-bikes, which will initially be available to islanders and visitors working on the island.

Presenting the keys to Michael Cecil, Chair of the Rathlin Development and Community Association, Minister Mallon said: “I visited Rathlin earlier this year to announce the e-transport scheme so I am delighted to see the first phase of this exciting development for the people of Rathlin come to fruition with the delivery of this car.

“Rathlin has the ambition to be a carbon neutral island and I want to do all I can to help them achieve this. I am committed to delivering cleaner, greener, sustainable infrastructure. I look forward to returning to Rathlin next year when the electric bikes are delivered and the e-transport scheme is fully operational.”