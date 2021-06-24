Mallon delivers for North Coast

Her visit was one of a series of engagements on the North Coast.

The scheme has been delivered as part of a £2million investment announced by the Minister in September 2020 which is seeing the roll-out of part-time 20mph speed limit schemes at 103 schools across Northern Ireland.

Minister Mallon had the opportunity to meet with the Principal, Jonathan Montgomery, pupils and staff to hear at first hand the benefits of the new scheme for the school community.

Minister Nichola Mallon with Principal of Carnalridge Primary School, Jonathan Montgomery and pupils

Minister Mallon said:“I made a commitment last year to allocate £2million of funding to bring forward part-time 20mph speed limits at 103 schools across Northern Ireland so that parents, children and staff will be safer as they go to and from school on a daily basis.

“I am delighted to visit Carnalridge Primary School today to see the new scheme in action on the ground and to meet with the pupils and staff. I want to thank them for their warm welcome.

“This is one of 25 similar schemes being delivered across the Northern Division Roads area and is another step forward in our efforts to make our roads safer for all users.

“Road safety, especially around our schools, is a priority and it is my intention that through future programmes many more schools will have a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside their gates.”

During her visit to Portrush the Minister also had a site meeting in the Lansdowne area to view recently completed traffic calming measures in the area which have been delivered by her Department.

Minister Mallon said: “My Department recently installed new traffic calming measures, in the form of road humps, at Lansdowne with the aim of limiting vehicle speeds and improving pedestrian safety.

“My officials are currently in discussion with partner agencies to explore the possibility of implementing additional traffic calming measures in the area so I welcome the opportunity to visit the area today for an update on this work.

“As Minister responsible for promoting and improving road safety, I am committed to working collaboratively with all partners to ensure that we can reduce death and serious injuries on our roads.”

On her final visit of the day in the North Coast, the Minister visited the Giant’s Causeway for a meeting with the National Trust to discuss parking issues at key tourist attractions over the summer months.