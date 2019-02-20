Major road closed following serious collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Motorists are advised to avoid the Drumcroon Road, Coleraine following a serious two vehicle collision. A PSNI spokesman said diversions are in place. Road closed Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route if possible. Young unionist criticises Mary Lou McDonald’s reference to Edgar Graham, the lecturer murdered by the IRA Lorry driver jailed for ‘wanton destruction’ of Narrow Water memorial