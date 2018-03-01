Major jobs fair for Coleraine jobseekers

Jobseekers in the Causeway Coast and Glens council area are being encouraged to come along to a major Job Fair being held on Thursday, March 8.

The Department for Communities, in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, is hosting their first joint major Job Fair in this area, with the event being held in the Coleraine Leisure Centre between 10am and 3pm.

More than 35 employers will take part from a range of sectors including Retail, Hospitality, Engineering and many more. Admission is free. The employers will be promoting the vacancies they have available to prospective jobseekers. A full list of employers can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/causeway-job-fair

Advice and training organisations will be on hand to provide support.