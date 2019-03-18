Macmillan helps 415 people with cancer in Causeway Coast

Macmillan Cancer Support awarded grants of around £82,000 last year to people with cancer in the Causeway Coast and Glens area in financial hardship, thanks to funds raised by its supporters.

Around £52,355 in Macmillan grants helped people with cancer in Causeway Coast and Glens to pay for heating or clothing as having cancer can mean you feel the cold more or may be spending more time at home between treatments.

The grants also covered the costs of other essentials to help manage the impact of their cancer, such as beds, chairs, kitchen appliances and washing machines.

The charity gave grants to around 415 people with cancer in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Heather Monteverde, Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Grants are just one way in which Macmillan is there for people with cancer thanks to the public’s support.”

To find out about the financial help Macmillan offers, call the Macmillan Support Line free on 0808 808 0000 or visit macmillan.org.uk/moneyworries