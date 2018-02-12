Love is in the air - at Ratheane Care Home!

A couple in Ratheane Care Home, Coleraine, celebrating their 65th Valentine’s Day together have revealed the key to a long and happy marriage is to be romantic all year round, not just on February 14.

Eighty-two-year-old Danny McBride and his wife Dorothy, also 82, are celebrating their 60th Valentine’s Day and their third one together in Ratheane Care Home.

Nurse Manager, Araceli Flores from Macklin Care Home’s Ratheane, said the couple are still head over heels for each other.

Araceli said: “Danny is a true gentleman. He is always checking in to make sure Dorothy is happy and their devotion to one another is clear to anyone who spends even a short time in their company.

“At Ratheane Care Home it’s important to us to celebrate Valentine’s Day, not just for those residents who are couples, but for all residents and families, all of who we want to feel part of a kind, warm and loving environment.”

Danny who grew up in a family of girls – having six sisters - married Dorothy when he was just 22 years old. Dorothy, also aged 22 at the time, reflected on their special day: “Aside from my children, marrying Danny was one of the best days of my life.”