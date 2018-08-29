Loreto students’ trip of a lifetime for Kenyan adventure

A group of ten students and one teacher from Loreto College spent the first month of the summer holidays in Kenya, carrying out voluntary work as part of the Camps International project.

The students, who are all in Year 12 and Year 13, followed their GCSE and AS Level examinations with the month-long adventure. They were accompanied by Loreto Maths teacher Fearghal Collins. Loreto’s Social Justice Co-ordinator, Lorraine McCool, introduced the project at Loreto College, and the students involved were all involved in 18 months of fundraising for the adventure.

A huge range of activities included a cultural exchange, sampling (and climbing to access) fresh coconut, helping to build a house and some scuba diving, in the first few days alone.

Other highlights of the trip included some relaxation time at Diani Beach as well as digging the foundations for a primary school, finishing the building of a house and handing it over to a family, repairing classroom walls and an outdoor sign in a school as well as exploring Kenya’s amazing landscapes and going on a safari expedition.