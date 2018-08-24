Loreto College celebrates GCSE success

Students and staff at Loreto College Coleraine were celebrating excellent GCSE results on Thursday as the Summer break drew to a close.

Speaking on results day, Michael James, College Principal, said: “Once again, I am delighted by the wonderful results achieved by our GCSE students this year.

Boys from Loreto College who were among the College's top GCSE achievers, with College Principal Mr Michael James.

“This is our first cohort to have come through the school without academic selection and their performances in the key indicators used by the Department of Education have been extremely pleasing. 88.2% of all students achieved five or more grades A* -C, with 84% of all students achieving five or more grades A*-C, including English and Mathematics.

“47.9% of students achieved 7 or more A*-B grades, with many students performing well in the

top grades achieved this year. 35% of all grades achieved were A or A*, with 62% of all grades achieved being grade B or better.

“These results compare very favourably with the Northern Ireland averages and we are

Girls from Loreto College who were among the College's top GCSE achievers, with College Principal Mr Michael James.

delighted that the hard work and commitment of our students has been rewarded.

“I would like to congratulate the students and their teachers on their accomplishments. They all deserve great credit for their hard work and dedication throughout the past two years and I am thrilled by this continued success for the school.”