Lord Lieutenant visits Cloonavin

Mrs Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, pictured during a visit to Cloonavin with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes and Council Chief Executive David Jackson

Mrs Alison Millar visited Cloonavin on August 17 where she enjoyed a discussion with Councillor Richard Holmes and Council Chief Executive David Jackson.

Councillor Holmes said: “This was the Lord Lieutenant’s first official visit to Cloonavin during my term as Mayor, and I’m greatly looking forward to working with her during the months ahead, especially as we look towards HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.