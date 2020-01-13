Local faces on UTV’s Rare Breed this Thursday

UTV’s Rare Breed – A Farming Year continues on Thursday at 8.30pm on UTV where we meet more farming families and see what February has in store for them - and there will be some familiar faces on screen.

Near Bushmills, we meet David Chestnutt who featured in the last series with his Ddd Victor. He is assessing his Texel lambs, in the hope of selling ram lambs in Ballymena or Scotland. He comments it’s more a ‘feeding competition than a breeding competition’ as the breed is such big business, with rams fetching big prices at auction.

David Chestnutt

We also meet the Stephen Lyons, who is in partnership with his brother John in a contracting business outside Coleraine. They operate mainly in Counties Antrim and Derry and with February meaning the start of the slurry season, Stephen is out in the fields near Limavady spreading slurry using a dribble bar, which he much prefers compared to the traditional method.

UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series, sponsored by Moy Park, Rare Breed – A Farming Year continues on Thursday, January 16 at 8.30pm on UTV.