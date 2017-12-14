Living Lighting wins Ballycastle Christmas Window competition

Living Lighting, Furniture and Accessories has won first place in Ballycastle’s Christmas Window Display Competition.

The family-run interior and gift shop business, located on Ann Street, wowed all three judges with its artistic and colourful festive display.

Maggie McAuley, who created the window display at Castle Pharmacy, receives the prize for taking second place in the Christmas Window Competition from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Officer Shaun Kennedy.

Speaking after receiving her award, owner Patricia McNamara said: “Christmas is my favourite time of year and we always put a lot of effort into creating our shop window display. I am absolutely over the moon to have won first place. Thank you very much.”

The competition was organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Town Management team. Three independent judges assessed the shop windows

and awarded scores based on innovation, colour and appeal.

Second place was awarded to Castle Pharmacy on Castle Street while Craig’s Décor Centre on Castle Street took third place. Both received an engraved glass trophy as recognition of their efforts.

Linda McKeown, alongside Margaret and James Craig from Craigs D�cor Centre, receive their prize for coming third in the Christmas Window Competition from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Officer Shaun Kennedy.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “My congratulations to all the businesses in Ballycastle who made an effort to dress their shop window for Christmas this year. You have really contributed to creating a positive and festive town centre experience for local shoppers and visitors. The judges have selected three winners, but actually it is the collective effort of all the business owners which has made such a beautiful visual impact. This has really encouraged everyone in Ballycastle to get into the Christmas spirit.”

Julienne Elliott, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Town and Village Manager added: “The creativity of the Christmas window displays in Ballycastle has been better than ever. My thanks to the judges who made the difficult decision to select three winners when the quality of the window displays was very high.

“Congratulations to Living and to all the businesses who participated in this year’s competition. Creating attractive festive windows is a great way to bring lots of people into our town centres. This in turn helps to support our local businesses and promotes our efforts to ‘shop local’.”