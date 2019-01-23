Little Shop of Horrors next for Ballywillan

Oh Chitty, you Chitty, pretty Chitty Bang Bang, the North Coast loves you!

With stunning special effects and brimming with memorable songs, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the high-flying stage musical has taken the Riverside Theatre by storm.

Less than 48 hours after the opening of the run, the entire run of 18 shows sold out. In total 4,932 seats have been sold for this fantasmagorical musical.

If you were one of the many people who were unlucky not to secure tickets or you did see Chitty and can’t wait for the next show, Ballywillan Drama Group BDG will be back on the stage in the Riverside Theatre in April.

Never a group to rest on their laurels, BDG returns to the Riverside from April 6 - 13 with a production of the kooky and hilarious musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors. Tickets on sale now on 028 70123123 or www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside.