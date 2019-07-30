Little George is remembered in Hospice Butterfly Grove

A little Coleraine boy has been remembered by his family and friends at a recent Tribute Fund Service held by the Northern Ireland Hospice in Monkstown Wood.

The poignant event at Newtownabbey gave bereaved families and friends the opportunity to celebrate and honour the memory of their precious loved ones including little George Evans who received children’s hospice care before passing away last August.

37 adults, children and young people were remembered at the event organised by NI Hospice and those who attended symbolically planted a commemorative oak tree and viewed their loved one’s plaques on the beautiful butterfly sculpture.

A Tribute Fund is a personal fund set up in a loved one’s name to keep treasured memories alive whilst enabling Northern Ireland Hospice to continue providing specialist care to over 3,500 local adults, young people and children.

When the Tribute Fund reaches £1,000 a remembrance service is held in a part of Monkstown Wood solely preserved for Northern Ireland Hospice called “Butterfly Grove”.

At this year’s Tribute Fund Service an oak tree was planted in memory of baby George by his parents Kirsty and Johnny. This tree will grow and develop in the wood over centuries to come in remembrance of all those who were being honoured at this year’s service.

Families and friends are welcome to visit this part of the wood at any time and with its woodland, grassland and meandering river in such a tranquil setting it is a perfect place to go, sit on the beautiful butterfly bench and reflect on happy times spent with a loved one.

Sharon Gorman, Donor Development Executive, said: “The loss of Baby George last year has left an immense void for his devoted family. However, setting up the Baby George Evans Tribute Fund has provided a positive focus and enabled Kirsty, Jonny and the family to commemorate George’s life whilst helping local babies, children and young people needing vital hospice care.

“To date over £4,800 has been raised and we really appreciate their immense support. They are

such an inspirational family and we hope that it brings them a little comfort to know that Baby George’s legacy lives on through the future care funded by their generosity.”

Baby George was well known and loved in the Coleraine area and just recently, Belfast Zoo named their new baby giraffe after him.

All money raised from the Tribute Funds will go towards providing the best care possible for local patients and their families.

Anyone who would like further information about Tribute Funds should contact Sharon Gorman on 02890 781836 or e mail Sharon.gorman@nihospice.org