Limavady welcomes the return of Roe Valley Speciality Market

Roe Valley Speciality Market was held in Limavady on Saturday, September 22, and the organisers would like to thank everyone involved in making it such a success.

The event was a fantastic showcase of local artisans, including food producers, artists, and crafters.

Wendy Gallagher from Causeway Foodie Tours with a guest in the cookery theatre.

Markets are fantastic platform for small businesses, particularly start ups hoping to develop their businesses. They contribute to the development of our local economy, adding vibrancy to our towns by encouraging people to visit their high streets and shop locally. Limavady is a beautiful town with so much to offer shoppers, it really has something for everyone.

The cookery theatre was a massive success and a special word of thanks to compere Wendy Gallagher of Causeway Foodie Tours and all the chefs who gave up their time to demonstrate and share their knowledge, skills and encourage the use of local produce.

A spokesperson said: “Local markets can’t happen without a combined effort, we would like to thank all our traders, staff, volunteers, chefs, compere, The Roe Valley Chamber, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for their support, and not forgetting everyone that came out to visit us on the day.

“There are two additional dates this year - Saturday, October 20 and Saturday, December 1 and we hope to see you there.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers pictured with her young grandson Oisin McLaughlin at Roe Valley Speciality Market in Limavady.

“This project is part-funded through the Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme, managed by DAERA.”

Find more details about the Roe Valley Speciality Market at https://www.roevalleymarket.co.uk/

Margaret Anne Sexton from The Yellow Bird in Limavady pictured with market trader Eoin McConnell.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers pictured with Tony Rogers and Shauna McFall showing off some of the producer created at the cookery theatre.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers pictured with Joanne McLaughlin, Tony Rogers and Wendy Gallagher at Roe Valley Speciality Market in Limavady.