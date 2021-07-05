Lifesaving equipment theft appeal

Mayor Richard Holmes

The situation came to a head recently, when eleven individual lifelines were taken, leaving no emergency aids in place from the Old Bridge at Christie Park to the Cutts at Castleroe.

Throwlines and buoyancy aids can make the difference between life and death, and there is a growing concern that a tragedy will occur if this type of mindless behaviour continues.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cllr Richard Holmes, said: “This vital equipment is provided for the simple purpose of keeping people safe, and it is beyond belief that it would be removed or destroyed.

“To those behind this – it must stop before it’s too late. An emergency can arise at any time. It could be your friend or family member in need and this equipment could save their live.

“To anyone who witnesses such irresponsible behaviour please make sure to report it immediately and help us address this grave situation.”

Sergeant Clare Sweeney said: “It defies belief that people are willing to put the lives of others at risk through such reckless action.