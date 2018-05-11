Let’s travel from Hollywood to Broadway in song and dance

Fancy going on a musical mystery tour from Hollywood to Broadway?

Then book your tickets now for ‘Hollywood to Broadway’ coming to Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre on Friday, June 8, at 8pm.

Join Gerald McQuilken and friends for an evening of song and dance from some of the best loved musicals of all time including My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins, Hairspray, Beauty and the Beast, Top Hat, and many more.

Joining Gerald on stage will be members of Portrush Music Society and Ballywillan Drama Group including Maxine McAleenon, Laura Campbell, Sandra Jackson, Helen Wilkinson, Addis and Robert Blair, Harry Stinson, Andy Shaw and Nathan Hernberg.

X Factor star Roger Boyd will wow the audience with his fantastic voice and he will be joined by award-winning dancers Hannah and Holly Deane from Eglinton. On the evening, there will be a raffle to raise funds for Portrush Theatre Company.

Tickets £16 on sale now from Riverside Box Office on 028 70 123 123 or online www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside