Leavers’ Mass for Loreto pupils

Year 14 students – the class of 2018 – and their parents celebrated the end of seven happy years at Loreto College in Coleraine with the teaching staff of the school at a special Mass held on the evening of May 2, celebrated by Father Raymond McCullagh.

The theme of the Mass was ‘High Hopes’ inspired by the idea that the students were now continuing their journey into adult life, following all the many lessons they had learned

Happy smiles at the Loreto College Year 14 Leavers' Mass.

from their parents, their teachers and one another, with the highest of hopes for health, happiness and success in the years ahead.

The Mass celebrated the friendship the students (and their teachers) have shared, something which, it is hoped, is not to be left behind as the students close the classroom doors for the last time.

As the students finish timetabled lessons and face the challenges of the A Level examinations, the evening was an opportunity to reflect on happy memories, with laughter, tears, song and prayer.

There was a release of blue and yellow balloons, symbolising the students’ hopes and dreams for the future.

There were deeply moving and uplifting speeches from Head Girl Sarah Dillon, Head Boy Fearghal Close, Head of Year 14 Ms Catherine Marron and College Principal Mr Michael James. Musical contributions from a group of talented singers and instrumentalists lent a tone of emotional reflection to the evening, which was a wonderful affirmation of the Class of 2018 and their special and utterly unique contribution to the life of Loreto College.