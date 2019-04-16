Leading role for Caitlin

Local girl Caitlin Martin is set to play the lead female role in the new stage musical comedy ‘My Sweetheart and Me’ at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine.

Caitlin has already played a diverse range of roles including Maria Von Trapp in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘The Sound of Music’. This time she plays the role of Sheena, a 30-something on the look out for love, in the show which has already played in Newtownabbey, Lisburn and Belfast with great success.

This uplifting romantic comedy is set during the Summer of Love 1967, in and around a popular cornerstone of the community The Suntree Bar in the fictional sleepy town of Cheerysville, Northern Ireland.

‘My Sweetheart and Me’ comes to the Riverside on May 4. Booking now www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside/whats-on/my-sweetheart-and-me