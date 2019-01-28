Ladies of Yarn ‘crafty’ gift to Dervock kids

Dervock ‘Ladies of Yarn’ Craft & Befriending Group extended the principles of befriending and developing creative thinking when they presented Dervock Playgroup with craft materials.

Mary Gillen, team leader of the Yarn group said: “As a former team leader of Dervock Playgroup for 33 years, this initiative will always be very close to my heart.

“Supporting children’s imagination and creativity is fundamental and of key importance to the next generation.

“Research shows attending playgroups, benefits both children and their parents. The regular groups support children’s social development, ease the transition to school, and improve overall health, while also providing social and health support to parents, knowledge sharing, and learning opportunities.”

Judith Irvine from the Playgroup was presented with craft material esigned for cognitive development and team-building

Frankie Cunningham, Project Coordinator PIP, said: “Capacity building, whether at individual or community level, certainly transforms and acknowledges that sense of group or personal achievement and improvement. We had no hesitation in working with Dervock ‘Ladies of Yarn’ in assisting Miss Irvine of Dervock Playgroup with the group’s application through PIP’s Community development & Capacity Building.

“I would like to thank International Fund for Ireland and to acknowledge the funding received through their PIPS [Peace Impact Programme] initiative.”

