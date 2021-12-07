Killowen ABOD parade
Killowen Apprentice Boys of Derry will be holding their annual parade on Saturday, December 18.
Brethren will meet at Killowen Orange hall at 7pm for the 7.30pm commencement of the march.
A spokesperson said: “This parade also remembers the part the loyal people of Coleraine took when they were surrounded by King James’s army outside the ramparts. This attack was repelled.
“After this the Coleraine people went to Derry where they helped to defend the city. This ultimately led to democracy as we know it today.”