Kathleen McGurk takes over SF seat from Cllr McCaul

Sinn Fein’s Kathleen McGurk has been selected to replace Tony McCaul as a councillor on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Cllr McGurk, from Dernaflaw, said: “It is an honour for me to be selected to replace Tony on Causeway Coast and Glens Council. I know that there are challenges ahead but I intend to build on the good work Tony has delivered over the past seven years and look forward to representing the people of Feeny, Foreglen, Dernaflaw and Gortnaghey.”

She has worked in a number of roles within the construction industry for the past 10 years. She has a keen interest in the built environment, planning and design. “I am keen to be a representative for all and work as part of a great Sinn Féin team to champion key issues including economic prosperity, in particular investment west of the Bann, social justice for all including equal rights for our LGBT community and promotion of women’s rights by challenging traditional attitudes.”