Judges very ‘app-y’ with Caolan’s coding skills

Caolan McKendry from Dalriada School, Ballymoney, was recently awarded first prize for his ‘Pick It Right’ app at Kainos CodeCamp.

Northern Ireland’s biggest coding workshop for 200 teens was held in Belfast in July and was run by Kainos, in association with Queen’s University Belfast.

The Ballymoney teenager designed the winning app, that allows shoppers to scan the barcode of any food to identify allergy risks.

On the last day of camp, Caolan who attended the Foundation Course, was selected to pitch his newly developed app to a ‘Dragons’ Den’ style judging panel of IT experts, who were collectively blown away by the intelligence, technical aptitude and sheer creativity of his design.

The judges concluded that Caolan’s app was user friendly, could be operated quickly and conveniently and was massively helpful to people with food allergies, in their everyday lives.