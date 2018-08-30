Join the beach clean

With the support of Coca-Cola, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful is launching its inaugural Beach Clean weekend.

Running from September 14 - 16, the initiative is calling on all beach lovers to head down to Portstewart and do their bit to keep the coast clean.

To mark the occasion, Coca-Cola will also undertake its most ambitious volunteering initiative to date, with hundreds of employees taking to beaches across the island as part of the clean-up.

In its first year running across Northern Ireland, the Big Beach Clean has the backing of the International Ocean Conservancy, making it a part of the world’s largest coastal clean-up event and marine litter survey.

Up to 300 of Coca-Cola’s 1,600 employees across the island are expected to turn out to support the movement to rid our beaches of litter.

Northern Ireland has over 200 kilometres of coastline where volunteers can choose to either set up their own beach clean or join the organised clean ups – all the information you need plus a handy kit is provided via www.liveherelovehere.org.

As part of the clean-up, volunteers are asked to record the litter collected using Ocean Conservancy data cards which will feed into the Ocean Conservancy annual report – helping improve the environment for the rich variety of ocean dwelling creatures, some of which are internationally recognised.

