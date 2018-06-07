Jobs boost at Riverside?

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley says the proposed redevelopment of a vacant retail unit at the Riverside Regional Centre in Coleraine could be a great employment boost for the Coleraine area.

The East Londonderry representative learned about the development at a pre-planning consultation hosted by Strategic Planning last week.

A three-month consultation is currently underway, with a planning application expected to be submitted to Council before the end of the summer for the vacant unit at the out of town shopping complex.

Bradley said: “The proposal by Kelvin Properties seeks planning permission for works and the extension of a vacant unit at the Retail Park, next to Poundstretcher. When complete it will provide a retail unit of around 40,000 square foot and a garden centre area.

“No tenant has been confirmed, but a bulky goods condition will be placed on the application, which means that the new retailer will be considered complementary to the shops in the town centre.

“It is my understanding that around 80 retail jobs and a further 60 construction jobs will be associated with the proposal. Any job creation, whether large or small has to be welcomed in the Coleraine area,” said Bradley.

The DUP man also pointed out the presence of traffic monitoring cameras at the Centre.

“My office has been in contact with the Centre management in relation to traffic congestion and the poor state of the roads in the area.

“I am pleased that a traffic management consultant has been appointed to look into the congestion issue. The developers, as part of this retail expansion have advised that they will be look into the enhancement of traffic flow.

“I will continue to press both parties on this matter,” he concluded.