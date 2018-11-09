JKC staff swap cars for dragon boats for charity river race for NICHS

Staff at local BMW & Mini Retailer, JKC Coleraine recently abandoned their favoured four wheels and instead took to the River Bann in a Dragon Boat to raise money for leading local health charity, Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

Staff from JKC took part in the race organised by the Rotary Club of Ballymoney. Sponsored by JKC to the tune of £1 per metre rowed, the team raised am incredible £1000 by rowing one kilometre.

Niall MacFlynn, Head of Business at JKC Coleraine said: “Well done to the team for getting behind this great event and raising £1,000 in the process. JKC are proud to support the excellent work carried out by Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke in our community and wish them continued success.”

The money raised will be able to pay for two stroke survivors to attend NICHS’s Stroke Activity Group at the Sandel Centre in Coleraine for a full year.

If you would like more information on the stroke support services NICHS provides,

go to www.nichs.org.uk/strokesupport