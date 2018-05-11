Jill is NI’s top student in Home Economics

The spotlight was firmly on 85 local learners as they received recognition for their studies at the 2018 ‘Celebrate with CCEA’ awards ceremony - with one Dalriada pupil making headlines too.

The Council for the Curriculum Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) welcomed more than 400 guests, including parents, principals and teachers, at the landmark Titanic Belfast to

celebrate the outstanding achievements, dedication and commitment of the award winners in

their CCEA examinations.

Jill Hutchinson from Dalriada School was named as the top candidate in GCSE Home Economics.

56 schools and colleges were represented at the ceremony with awards collected for 52 different CCEA qualifications.

CCEA’s Chief Executive, Justin Edwards congratulated the learners for their achievements

saying: “This is an occasion where the spotlight shines on many learners’ accomplishments. At

CCEA we recognise that educational achievement may be found within a broad range of

abilities and subject areas.

“CCEA’s vision is ‘to enable the full potential of all learners to be achieved and recognised’ and this is very much at the heart of today’s award ceremony. I’m delighted that we’re able to celebrate the diversity of our learners as well as their hard work, perseverance and personal success. Well done to all our winners.”