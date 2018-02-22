Jazz legend Jim Mullen gig

Jazz guitar legend Jim Mullen will appear at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart on Thursday, March 1.
Jazz guitar legend Jim Mullen will appear live in concert at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart on Thursday, March 1 at 8pm.

A five times winner of Best Guitarist in the British Jazz Awards and recipient of a lifetime achievement award in 2015, Jim has worked with US jazz stars including Mose Allison, Jimmy Smith, Jimmy Witherspoon and Teddy Edwards. During the 70’s and 80’s he co-led the legendary jazz fusion band ‘Morrissey Mullen’ and was guitarist with Scottish funk and R&B group ‘The Average White Band’, famous for their million-selling instrumental track ‘Pick Up the Pieces’.

Jim’s original guitar style incorporates blues and soul as well as jazz. Tickets cost £15. Contact the Box Office on 028 7083 1400 or go to www.eventbrite.com

For further information visit www.flowerfield.org