Jazz legend Jim Mullen gig

Jazz guitar legend Jim Mullen will appear live in concert at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart on Thursday, March 1 at 8pm.

A five times winner of Best Guitarist in the British Jazz Awards and recipient of a lifetime achievement award in 2015, Jim has worked with US jazz stars including Mose Allison, Jimmy Smith, Jimmy Witherspoon and Teddy Edwards. During the 70’s and 80’s he co-led the legendary jazz fusion band ‘Morrissey Mullen’ and was guitarist with Scottish funk and R&B group ‘The Average White Band’, famous for their million-selling instrumental track ‘Pick Up the Pieces’.

Jim’s original guitar style incorporates blues and soul as well as jazz. Tickets cost £15. Contact the Box Office on 028 7083 1400 or go to www.eventbrite.com

For further information visit www.flowerfield.org