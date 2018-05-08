It’s the Pirates off Portrush!

“Pirates Off Portrush” returns for its sixth adventure with the notorious buccaneer Tavish Dhu, on Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1, when the town is invaded by the Emperor of The Orient!

The Emperor and his Dragon Queen, with her ferocious Dragons and Ninja Warriors, are searching for the Skerry Island of the Seven Cities which they believe contains great riches.

The Emperor has not reckoned on coming up against Tavish, the fearless Pirate Off Portrush. The outcome, will be revealed at the festival, but be warned the town is full of Pirates and Ninja Warriors.

Events kick-off at 11am on Saturday with a Pirates Treasure Hunt, from the Portrush Atlantic Hotel, followed at 1pm with the Pirate Dance and Pirate Dress Competitions in the Amphitheatre at the Railway Station hosted by Brian Moore.

A fully scripted outdoor drama begins in the Amphitheatre at 2pm, where the Emperor begins his search for the Skerry Island of the seven cities. The Emperor, his warriors and dragons, parade the streets of Portrush in their search for the Skerry Island. The parade includes a Samba Band, Ninja Wariors, Dragons, Dancers, Big Head Characters, and Community Support Groups (Coastguard, RNLI, Fireservice).

At the head of the parade will be Tavish, in his good ship Kracken, and when he has reached Antrim Gardens, he and his crew will set up camp for the night. The Emperor also lands in Antrim Gardens where he comes face-to-face with Tavish Dhu and his fearless Pirates. A battle ensues with the defeated paraded back through the town to walk-the-plank in the Amphitheatre.

On Sunday, July 1, the Heritage Fair in Antrim Gardens has a distinct children’s theme with Fairytale World, Children’s Medieval Battlefield, Children’s Storytelling, a Circus Training Camp and lots of Morelli’s Ice Cream. The popular Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market will be there together with Heritage Exhibitions and the Northern Ireland Concert Band will perform and in the Marquee.

Pirates Off Portrush is jointly sponsored by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and local businesses, with Morelli’s as lead sponsor.