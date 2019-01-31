Is That Too Hot? takes to stage

Is That Too Hot? - the hilarious sequel to I’ll Tell My Ma - is heading to The Riverside theatre stage to brighten up your winter next week!

Catch up with Granny Eileen, Jolene and Chelsea Marie in the local hairdressing salon, as they negotiate their way through the ups and downs of everyday life with their mentor, Olive the salon owner.

The characters have moved on after the tumultuous events of the previous play. Watch as the characters negotiate their way through the ups and downs of everyday life and listen as they share their hopes and fears with their mentor Olive the owner of the salon. There will be laughter and tears in equal measure and a very welcome twist to the tale at the end.

The amazing Christina Nelson will be back playing all your favourite characters from I’ll Tell My Ma, the hilarious Jolene, the feisty Granny Eileen and the outrageous Chelsea Marie. Also starring Roisin Gallagher as Olive the loveable hairdresser.

The hugely talented Alan McKee will also be back in the director’s chair for the sequel and Joe Rea will once again be producing.

If you loved, I’ll Tell My Ma then you are in for a real treat this winter with Is That Too Hot? Is That Too Hot? comes to the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on February 19 at 8pm.

Tickets are on sale now via the theatre Box Office on 028 70 123 123 or online at www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside