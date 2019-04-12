‘Ireland’s Houdini’ set for Portrush stunt

A Portrush holiday park is is hosting a once in a lifetime, must-see escape stunt with Ireland’s very own Houdini, Steve Spade, to raise funds for Sandelford School.

Blair’s Holiday Park will present ‘Escapefromportmagic’ on Sunday, May 5 at the Hilltop Holiday Park, 60 Loguestwon Road, Portrush from 12-4pm.

Steve Spade said: “I had been looking for challenges across the country just as Houdini himself used to do. I’ve escaped from castles, straight jackets, whilst being burnt at the stake but incorporating a caravan, a crane and a time limit of 90 seconds to escape before something heavy and large falls on me is definitely something a little different, and you will have to come and see for yourself if I can make it out in time and in one piece!”

Colin Mayrs, Managing Director of Blair’s Holiday Parks, said: “We have always wanted to do something outstanding and that little bit different to ensure our residents and visitors can enjoy their stay with us. And it’s another great way to kick off our summer season by having Steve here, hopefully successfully escaping from a caravan dangling from a crane!”

Sharon Tennant, Principal of Sandelford School Coleraine said: “I was delighted that they have thought of using this event to fundraise for our school. I know that all the pupils, their families and our staff are all looking forward to this magical weekend. We would like to wish Steve all the very best for his stunt and thank Blair’s Holiday Parks for raising much needed funds.”

Go to https://blairsholidayparks.com/events/blairs-bank-holiday-bonanza to register for tickets. This is a free ticketed event with all proceeds raised through bucket collections going to Sandelford School, Coleraine.