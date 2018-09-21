Into Film Festival on its way!

Coleraine is one of the locations as the world’s biggest youth film festival visits Northern Ireland on November 7-23, with 21,677 free places available for film screenings and events for 5-19 year-olds.

Bookings are now open for the sixth Into Film Festival 2018, which is open to schools, colleges, youth leaders and home educators.

This year the Movie House in Coleraine is showing Mission: Impossible - Fallout, The Greatest Showman, Love Simon, Wonder, Ingrid goes West and Hotel Transylvania 3.

The Festival uses the magic of film to engage young minds in a broad range of topics. Accessibility and inclusivity are key aims of the Festival with over half of the programme offered as audio-described, subtitled or autism-friendly. For information, to book tickets and download resources visit www.intofilm.org/festival