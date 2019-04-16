International tour operators visit Causeway route

Top international tour operators have been visiting the Causeway Coastal Route, as part of a fact-finding trip to Northern Ireland.

The tour operators were invited here by Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with Tourism NI – to participate in the annual Meet the Buyer workshop in Belfast. After the workshop, they enjoyed a tour along our stunning Causeway Coast.

As well as visiting Ballintoy Harbour, Carrickfergus Castle and the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge, the group also spent time at the Giant’s Causeway.

They learned about the craft of hurl-making at Scullion Hurls near Loughguile, before returning to Belfast for a visit to Titanic Belfast and a city tour.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “The high attendance of these buyers from around the world is a strong indication that interest in visiting Northern Ireland remains high and we are competing with the best in the world.”