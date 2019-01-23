Interiors, paintings and collectibles at McAfee Auctions

It’s back to action for the new year as McAfee Auctions stage their ‘Interiors, Painting and Collectibles’ sale in their Ballymoney sale room on January 31.

Approximately 700 lots are up for sale, primarily the contents of three local estate clearances, and other pieces from people downsizing etc.

A good and varied lot of paintings paintings of traditional and modern art are included in the sale, mostly being sold without reserve and including works by by G.W Morrison, R. Cochrane. W. Haughton, Roy Wallace, Robert Eggington, Liam Reilly, R.B Higgins, W. McGivern, J.P Rooney, John Manson, Sam McLarnon, M. Wilson, Nigel Allison, R.G Mulree, Desmond Munroe, John Peoples, J McAleer, Judith Huey, Lilian Murdock, J. S Hagan, H.S Foy and there are also lots of equestrian and other single and pairs of prints.

As always there is a good selection of larger pieces of furniture including table and chair sets, display cabinets, sideboards, suites, chairs, table and occasional furniture including canterburys, nests of tables, plantstands, coalboxes etc.

Collectibles include pieces of Moorcroft, Worcester jug, ruby, masons, brass, copper, Doulton and Hummel figurines, set of five Beswick birds in flight, oil lamps, carriage clock, silver including coffee pot, jug, vesta box, sovereign case etc. Silver plate, collection of border fine art figurines, model cars, large collection of collectors spoons, lots of tea and dinner sets, crystal including bowls, drinking glasses, selection of jewellery including rings, bracelets, brooches, earrings etc.

Other lots include garden bench, vienna, wall and other clocks, barometers, equestrian and other prints, books, canteen of cutlery, overmantles, old record player, tapestries, fishing rods and tackle etc.

Viewing commences on January 29 and 30 from 3-5pm and 7-8.30pm and on the day of sale (January 31) from 3.30pm

Further details from McAfee Auctions on 02827667669 or view catalogue on line shortly at www.mcafeeauctions.com