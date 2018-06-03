Injured climbers flown to hospital after serious fall

Two climbers have been flown to the Royal Victoria hospital in Belfast after falling earlier today.

A post from Belfast Coastguard said they received a number of '999' calls at 3.49pm today reporting two seriously injured climbers at Fair Head.

"We tasked Ballycastle & Coleraine Coastguard Rescue Teams, Irish Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 118, Police and Ambulance. Coastguards on scene assisted by North West Mountain Rescue Team stabilised the casualties," adds the post.

"Rescue 118 winched both casualties into the helicopter and were flown to Belfast Royal Victoria Hospital."