IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Mrs G. Manning receives the first donation for the Wings Appeal 1989 from Mayor of Ballymena, Sandy Spence, as Appeal representatives look on. 1989

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes but appear in print in full.

Working on their 'potatoes' project - these P2 pupils of Portglenone Primary School are weighing and measuring spuds. 1989

Primary Two pupils of Portglenone Primary pictured with their project on 'potatoes'. 1989

Members of Third Ballymena Scouts - West Church - pictured under the gateway they created at the recent scout outdoors event. 1989

Michael McCrory (second left), Captain of Ballymena Golf Club, with competitors in the Austin Rover Tournament.'1989

The Ballymena Colts Cup cricket team.'Ballymena Times, 1989

