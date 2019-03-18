IN PICTURES: St Patrick’s Day at the Causeway
There was a great turn out for St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the Giant’s Causeway.
See if you can spot anyone you know...
Enjoying St Patricks day at the Causeway.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
A giant celebration for St Patrick's Day as giants Finn and Benandonner join Irish dancers from the Dominic Graham School of Irish Dance! PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Aidan Smyth from Coleraine pictured with Benandonner, one of the giants at the Giant's Causeway's St Patrick's Day celebrations on Sunday.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Little Rocha Elliot (5) from the Dominic Graham School of Irish Dance, who performed for visitors at the Giant's Causeway on Sunday, St Patrick's Day. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
