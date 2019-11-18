IN PICTURES: Remembrance on Rathlin

Sunday, November 17 marked the annual service of remembrance on Northern Ireland’s only populated off-shore Island, Rathlin.
The remembrance service is held the week after the mainland event traditionally and is organised by the Ballycastle Branch of the Royal British Legion. A service was held at St Thomas Church of Ireland before wreaths were laid in the church graveyard. This was then followed by a service on board MV Spirit of Rathlin, at the HMS Drake Site in Rathlin Bay. Pictures by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Lowering the standards at the HMS Drake site in Rathlin Bay